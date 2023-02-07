GloRilla Wants To Get A Tattoo Of Her 15-Second Conversation With Beyoncé

GloRilla has yet to come down from cloud nine after she finally met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Now she's found a way to permanently preserve the momentous occasion.



Towards the end of the awards show, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper posted a video of her meeting with the historic Grammy award-winner. In the clip, you can see GloRilla gush over being in Bey's presence while both artists embrace in a quick hug. "I met Beyoncé bye !!!!!!! My life is COMPLETE," she wrote in the caption. A few hours later on Monday, February 6, the Memphis native revealed her plans to get scenes from the video tatted on her.

