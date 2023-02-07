Man Seen Climbing Arizona Skyscraper, Rescue Crews On The Scene

By Ginny Reese

February 7, 2023

Photo: Phoenix Fire Department

Police crews were on the scene downtown Phoenix as initial eyewitness reports came in of a man climbing a skyscraper. The man was seen scaling the outer south side of the Chase Tower. 12 News reported that technical rescue teams are on the scene near Monroe Street and Central Avenue.

Crews were on the roof of the building and on the ground below. Authorities strongly condemned the man's stunt, which turned out to be a protest against abortion. The man, Maison DesChamps, is known on social media as Pro-life Spider-man.

Video of the scene shows the man bracing between two sections of the building. He was roughly 16 stories above the ground when crews arrived.

The Phoenix Fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"Technical Rescue Teams are on the scene of a rescue near Central Ave & Monroe St. We please ask you to avoid this area."

Officials said, "This is not the place or time to do this. This is extremely dangerous."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.