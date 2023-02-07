Man Seen Climbing Arizona Skyscraper, Rescue Crews On The Scene

Police crews were on the scene downtown Phoenix as initial eyewitness reports came in of a man climbing a skyscraper. The man was seen scaling the outer south side of the Chase Tower. 12 News reported that technical rescue teams are on the scene near Monroe Street and Central Avenue.

Crews were on the roof of the building and on the ground below. Authorities strongly condemned the man's stunt, which turned out to be a protest against abortion. The man, Maison DesChamps, is known on social media as Pro-life Spider-man.

Video of the scene shows the man bracing between two sections of the building. He was roughly 16 stories above the ground when crews arrived.

The Phoenix Fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"Technical Rescue Teams are on the scene of a rescue near Central Ave & Monroe St. We please ask you to avoid this area."