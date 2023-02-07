MGK Shows Megan Fox A Side Of Himself She's Never Seen After Grammy Loss

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Fox recently said Machine Gun Kelly's Grammy loss brought out a side of him she's "never seen" before.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a message after her fiancé lost his first Grammy nomination Sunday (February 5) to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox captioned photos of herself and MGK. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you." 

The 32-year-old singer was nominated in the Best Rock Album category. Although he lost, Fox feels as though he had an even bigger achievement that night. "Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she wrote. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever." Check out the post on Fox's instagram here.

Machine Gun Kelly
