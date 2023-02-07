Minnesota Neighbors Throw Pop-Tarts At Bear Stuck In The Snow

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 7, 2023

Close-Up Of Bear Sitting On Land During Winter
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota neighborhood recently rallied behind a bear that got stuck in the snow.

Neighbors near the community of Wannaska in the state's northwest corner became aware of the bear's predicament on Sunday (February 4). He was stuck in a ditch with just his head sticking out above the snow. Nobody knew for sure what was keeping him from leaving, but he gained the sympathy of the Minnesotans. They began tossing fish and Pop-Tarts at him while they came up with a plan to dig him out.

Andy Tri, bear project leader for the state’s Department of Natural Resources, said the bear had made a den in a culvert. During a recent period of warm weather, water began flowing and the bear probably tried to leave. “I don’t think he was totally frozen in,” Tri said (via the Mercury News). “I think he just got caught up in some of that thick ice … and just hooked himself goofy.”

A local couple started digging the bear out. Eventually –and probably for the best— Wildlife officers took over the excavation effort from the neighbors and blocked off the area. The bear was freed on Monday, and he is now on his way to find a more suitable den.

