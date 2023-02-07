Missouri Airbnb Named As ‘Most Haunted’ In The US

For some, watching a scary movie just isn't enough —they need to be scared live and in person. Why not experience that in an Airbnb?

While there are over 6 million active Airbnb listings worldwide, only a little over a dozen in the United States claim to be haunted. Time Out recently compiled a list of the 14 most haunted Airbnbs in the United States and one Missouri listing made the list: the spooky suite in Benton Park. The Airbnb, located in St. Louis, took the No. 8 spot. Here's what the publication had to say about it:

"This spooky home shares some unfortunate history with a neighbor — it was built in 1890 by the same mason that constructed the nearby Lemp Mansion, home to a family that was doomed to die unexpectedly young, one after the other. It’s perhaps no surprise that the suite in this St. Louis, MO home has its own share of unexplained activity from beyond the grave; guests who’ve stayed in this studio-style apartment (once the maid’s quarters of the three-story brick home) have reported all kinds of paranormal activities like doors opening and lights turning on all by themselves, as well as the sound of people rattling around in the kitchen even when they believed the house was empty."

If this sounds like something you're into, roms start at $71 per night.