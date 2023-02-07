Missouri Airbnb Named As ‘Most Haunted’ In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 8, 2023

Spooky image of ghost girl standing in window in eery light
Photo: Getty Images

For some, watching a scary movie just isn't enough —they need to be scared live and in person. Why not experience that in an Airbnb?

While there are over 6 million active Airbnb listings worldwide, only a little over a dozen in the United States claim to be haunted. Time Out recently compiled a list of the 14 most haunted Airbnbs in the United States and one Missouri listing made the list: the spooky suite in Benton Park. The Airbnb, located in St. Louis, took the No. 8 spot. Here's what the publication had to say about it:

"This spooky home shares some unfortunate history with a neighbor — it was built in 1890 by the same mason that constructed the nearby Lemp Mansion, home to a family that was doomed to die unexpectedly young, one after the other. It’s perhaps no surprise that the suite in this St. Louis, MO home has its own share of unexplained activity from beyond the grave; guests who’ve stayed in this studio-style apartment (once the maid’s quarters of the three-story brick home) have reported all kinds of paranormal activities like doors opening and lights turning on all by themselves, as well as the sound of people rattling around in the kitchen even when they believed the house was empty."

If this sounds like something you're into, roms start at $71 per night.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.