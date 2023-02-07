Naked Georgia Man Wielding Sword Runs Out Of Abandoned Home, Injures Victim

An unnamed naked man wielding a sword ran out of an Albany property that was assumed to be vacant, and attacked an unsuspecting victim on Thursday. According to WALB, the victim was checking on the abandoned property that used to belong to his friend when the incident occurred. The naked man was sleeping inside the formerly vacant space when the victim attempted to walk into the property. The naked man awoke to the sound of "a breaking noise from the window" and was immediately alert.

WALB mentioned that the man sleeping inside of the house put his sword out the window as a warning to whoever was trying to get inside the property. The man told police that the man checking out the property hit him with a baseball bat. After being hit by the baseball bat, the naked man released his sword and cut a “a large and deep laceration" on the left forearm of the victim.

When police arrived on scene the sword had blood on it and both men appeared to be injured. WALB noted that both men were transported to the hospital due to injures sustained during the unusual incident. Arrests have not been made as investigations continue.