Ohio Airbnb Named ‘Most Haunted’ In The US

For some, watching a scary movie just isn't enough —they need to be scared live and in person. If you happen to be one of those people, why not experience some scares in an Airbnb?

While there are over 6 million active Airbnb listings worldwide, only a little over a dozen in the United States claim to be haunted. Time Out recently compiled a list of the 14 most haunted Airbnbs in the United States and one Missouri listing made the list: The Cozy (Haunted Retreat. The Airbnb, located in Oberlin, took the No. 7 spot. Here's what the publication had to say about it:

"Purchased by a paranormal researcher in 2018, this 150-year old Oberlin home is a hotbed of spirit activity, mostly ghosts of past residents who died in the home. The property, now called Inspiration House, is owned by paranormal researcher Michelle Belanger and has even been featured on ghost-hunting shows Paranormal State and Portals to Hell. The four-bedroom, three-bath rental is designed for relaxation (believe it or not) and connecting with the living and the dead. Guests have reported sightings of a ghost dog, hearing a children's musical television set playing on its own, and the sounds of screams. Spiritual communication prompts and Psychic Aptitude Cards are both available to guests, as is a first-floor display room that the host describes as part museum, part paranormal research training ground."

If this sounds like something you're into, roms start at $232 per night.