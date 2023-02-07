South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake

A South Carolina woman was in total disbelief after her husband presented her with a winning lottery ticket, believing it wasn't actually real.

An Upstate man recently won big on a $10 scratch-off ticket purchased at the Scotchman #3823 on Reidville Road in Woodruff while picking up a cup of coffee, scoring the $500,000 prize. However, when he told his wife the good news, she didn't believe it, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

"When she saw it, she though it was a fake," said the lucky winner, whose name was not shared in the release.

According to lottery officials, the man's wife is starting to believe the win, especially now that he has claimed his half-million dollar prize.

Before this "shock" of a win, the most he had won was $300. Like anyone who scores a big win in the lottery, he hopes to repeat the process over and over, raking in prize after prize, but he knows that most wins of this magnitude are few and far between.

"I'd like to win many more times," he said. "But it was a great once-in-a-lifetime experience."

According to the release, the couple are debt free and have funds to set aside for the children's future.