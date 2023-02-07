Texans Go Crazy Over Mayor's Latest Social Media Post: 'Mayor Daddy'

Texans can't help but drool over San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg!

Nirenberg, 45, shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend that left residents wanting more. "Let's rodeo, San Antonio!" he captioned the photo of him at the San Antonio Rodeo wearing a new cowboy hat he just purchased at Paris Hatters.

"YEE HAW RON!!😂" one user commented.

"Mayor Daddy🤤🤤🤤," said another.

"Mayor, you look real good!" another user said.

"WHY IS OUR MAYOR SO SEXY," said another.

A few other users dropped fire emojis and heart eyes in the comments. Another user hilariously asked if this was "the new hottie for next season of Yellowstone" — which could very well happen amid a rumored series shakeup.