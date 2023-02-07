Texans Go Crazy Over Mayor's Latest Social Media Post: 'Mayor Daddy'
By Dani Medina
February 7, 2023
Texans can't help but drool over San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg!
Nirenberg, 45, shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend that left residents wanting more. "Let's rodeo, San Antonio!" he captioned the photo of him at the San Antonio Rodeo wearing a new cowboy hat he just purchased at Paris Hatters.
"YEE HAW RON!!😂" one user commented.
"Mayor Daddy🤤🤤🤤," said another.
"Mayor, you look real good!" another user said.
"WHY IS OUR MAYOR SO SEXY," said another.
A few other users dropped fire emojis and heart eyes in the comments. Another user hilariously asked if this was "the new hottie for next season of Yellowstone" — which could very well happen amid a rumored series shakeup.
He posted the same photo on Facebook, which elicited the same type of comments.
"We have the most handsome mayor in the whole state of Texas," one user said.
"I voted for you, I think you’re doing a great job, but you need to just quit this government gig and become a male model already. You really ought to be in pictures," said another.
This isn't the first time residents give Nirenberg's posts the thirst trap treatment, however. MySanAntonio reports previous photos of him getting a COVID-19 booster and a photo of him lifting weights in the gym have sparked a flood of objectifying comments.
Sorry to disappoint y'all, San Antonio, but Nirenberg, who just filed for reelection for his fourth and final term as mayor, has been happily married since 2001 to Erika Prosper. So don't get any ideas!