Toxic Chemicals Released From Derailed Train Cars In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 7, 2023

US-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT-FIRE
Photo: Getty Images

Crews began releasing toxic chemicals yesterday (February 6) from train cars that were derailed in East Palestine.

Residents in and around the area evacuated their homes after the massive train derailment on Friday (February 3) at about 9 a.m. local time. Following the health warning and an evacuation order from Governor Mike DeWine, crew members let vinyl chloride out of five cars. They released it into a trough and then burned it off while monitoring air quality. Fire and smoke filled the air during the process.

Governor Mike DeWine previously warned residents about a potentially "catastrophic" explosion in their small northeast Ohio village. Although authorities believed most or all had followed instructions to evacuate, they made sure residents were clear of the area before starting the release and burn of the chemical. Three hours after the process began, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said, "Thus far, no concerning readings have been detected," at a news conference. This morning, DeWine told "Fox & Friends" that everything was "so far, so good."

About 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train heading eastbound from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, went off track in East Palestine. 10 of the 50 cars derailed contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride. The derailment led to a fire that lasted for days and caused a strong odor around the area. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

