Californians Encouraged To 'Hold Off On Filing Taxes'

Californians that received state issued payments last year who have yet to file their 2022 tax returns should hold off for awhile longer. According to KTLA, qualifying residents across the state received "Middle Class Tax Refund" payments last year. The IRS is currently determining the "taxability" of all state payments. This determination could affect how much you receive as a return, or how much you have to pay in this tax season.

The IRS released a statement on February 3rd that detailed why residents who received special state payments should wait to file their taxes, and when more clarity will be provided:

"There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex. We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week. For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional. For taxpayers and tax preparers with questions, the best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS."

Californians who have already filed their 2022 tax return should not amend what they have submitted.