Colorado Spot Has One Of The Best Winter Hikes In America

The winter months are marked by snow, freezing weather, and the urge to wrap yourself in blankets. That doesn't stop adventurous hikers from walking lengthy trails, scaling mountains, or just getting a taste of nature. You may enjoy a more serene and quiet experience since there are fewer people around (and fewer bugs)!

That's why Cheapism found America's best places for an amazing winter hike. According to the list, Colorado is home to one of these top spots: the Dream Lake Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park. Here's why it was chosen:

"The overwhelming crowds of summer and fall at Rocky Mountain National Park dissipate in the winter, and even the most popular trails like Dream Lake Trail are much emptier and calmer. In the 'off season,' you can fully appreciate the quiet beauty of the classic frozen alpine lake hike. There are jaw-dropping views throughout this easy 2.2-mile out-and-back trek, and it's a great winter hike for beginners and families. Depending on the amount of snowfall, snowshoes may be necessary, but a good pair of boots and traction will often suffice."