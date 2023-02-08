Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Oklahoma

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "This year, there's no need to hunt for an intimate spot. We've identified a very special restaurant in each state that will ensure your evening is filled with delectable cuisine—and the taste of romance," the magazine said about its list. "Don't forget that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the weekend before the holiday is likely to be prime dining time. So do yourself a favor and book now: These seats will fill up fast."

The most romantic restaurant in Oklahoma is O Bar in Oklahoma City. Here's what Reader's Digest said to defend its pick:

At O Bar, situated atop the Ambassador Hotel, you’ll find one of the best views of downtown Oklahoma City. Order delectable Mediterranean tapas followed by a signature dish, like duck à l’orange or pan-seared scallops.

