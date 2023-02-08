Machine Gun Kelly To Headline Prestigious London Venue For One Night Only

Machine Gun Kelly is set to follow in the footsteps of some of rock and metal's biggest icons by performing at a prestigious London venue.

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a landmark show in London, revealing that he will be headlining Royal Albert Hall in May. This is the first time the rapper-turned-rocker will headline the legendary London venue, which has also hosted the likes of the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, Nine Inch Nails and Ghost.

“The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871," Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”

Machine Gun Kelly will headline the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, May 31. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 10) at 10 a.m.

The announcement follows MGK's recent Grammy loss on Sunday. The 32-year-old singer was nominated for the first time in the Best Rock Album category, but lost to Ozzy Osbourne. Megan Fox recently said her finacé's Grammy loss brought out a side of him she's "never seen" before. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox captioned photos of herself and MGK. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."