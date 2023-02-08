Michigan Man Steals Entire Cabin

A Michigan man allegedly stole a 12-by-28-foot cabin and then tried to hide it on his property by erecting sheet metal walls around it.

The cabin in question was stolen sometime along Country Road 571 in Cold Springs Township between November 18, 2021 and December 16, 2021. Michigan State Police troopers said they found the cabin on March 15 on the Orange Township property of 43-year-of Jeremy James Knoll of Kalkaska.

Officials found the cabin while serving a search warrant on Knoll's property. He had reportedly tried to hide the cabin by erecting large pieces of sheet metal around it and altering its appearance, according to local authorities. However, troopers matched the serial number with that of the stolen cabin, and a warrant for Knoll's arrest was authorized on December 27, 2022.

Knoll was arrested on January 1 and taken to Kalkaska jail. He was arraigned yesterday (February 7) in 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count of receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000. Knoll is being held on $20,000 bond, or 10%.

At least two people linked to the cabin theft were identified, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrestes are possible.