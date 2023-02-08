Michigan Police Confirm Cause Of Death For 3 Missing Rappers

“Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park," Michigan State Police's Second District tweeted. "It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds.”



“The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident," they said in a second tweet. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress, and we believe we may have determined a motive. Once more information is developed, we will continue to update here.”



Kelly, Wicker, and Givens were reported missing on January 23, which is two days after they were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit. Kelly picked up Wicker and Givens and brought them to the venue, but were told that the show was canceled. They didn't return home the next day and all activity on their cell phones shut down. That's when Kelly's mother began to worry.



Lorrie Kemp found her son's car in Warren, Michigan thanks to OnStar. Afterward, the families of Wicker and Givens heard the news and realized they were missing as well. Police later found the car, which was being driven by a 15-year-old boy. So far, there's are no details that explains the young teen's involvement. However, police are close to confirming a motive for the victims' deaths.