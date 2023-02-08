Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

February 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you were enjoying the brisk day outside on Wednesday (February 8) afternoon, you may have heard a loud booming noise or maybe even felt the ground rock. Many people near Franklin were shocked to hear the boom split the otherwise quiet afternoon, and at least one school was forced to shelter in place as a result.

The Franklin Fire Department confirmed that the boom heard and felt was a planned blast at the Williamson County quarry, near Downs Boulevard and Columbia Avenue, that was "much larger than expected," per FOX 17. In fact, many people in the Franklin and Cool Springs area of Middle Tennessee felt the effects of the blast; however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The magnitude of the explosion was no unexpected that Franklin Elementary School had to briefly shelter in place as a precaution due to some debris from the blast falling. The district eventually cleared the school to resume normal operations after determining there was no danger, adding in a statement that the shelter in place lasted about 5 minutes until they got the "all-clear" from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, per WSMV.

"Because this blast felt very different from the routine blasts we sometimes hear, we advised our teachers and students to shelter in place today until we could determine that there was no danger of recurring blasts or debris," the statement said, in part.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.