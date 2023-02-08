New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World

Texans will soon be able to fly nonstop from Austin to the Spring Break Capital of the World!

American Airlines announced this week a new nonstop route from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the Panama City News Herald announced. This route was first announced in the Lone Star State back in November, but with a start date of March 2023. Now, you can fly from Austin to Panama City starting February 4. The route out of AUS will operate through September.

Flights will depart Austin at 9 a.m. and arrive in the Florida Panhandle just after 11 a.m. Return flights leave at 11:40 a.m. and arrive in Texas shortly after 2 p.m.

"We continue to work with our airline partners to improve the service choices to our residents and to our visitors. We think this is a great thing," ECP executive director Parker McClellan said.

Currently, ECP flyers would have to fly to Austin through a connection in Dallas. This nonstop route from ECP to AUS is already offered by Southwest Airlines.

American Airlines has announced several other routes that connect the Lone Star State and the Sunshine State, including a route from Austin to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers, KXAN reports.