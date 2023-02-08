Ohio Factory Making All Super Bowl Game Balls By Hand

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in Super Bowl LVII this weekend. While no Ohio NFL teams made it to the big game this year, there will still be a little piece of Ohio represented on the field.

Once again, the factory making the Super Bowl footballs is in Ada, Ohio, which is about 2,000 miles away from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Wilson Football Factory has been open since 1955 and it produces around 2,200 a day without the help of robots or machines. “I can do about two balls a minute so about 30 seconds,” Keaton Miller, who turns out the hide for the balls, told WCMH News.

A total of 108 balls will be provided to both the Eagles and the Chiefs. 54 will be given to each team to use during the week to practice, and the other 54 will be given to each team for Sunday's game. As you sit down to watch Super Bowl LVII, don't forget to think about the hands of 136 folks in Ada, Ohio, who made it possible. “Just joy. Knowing that it brings happiness to so many people with that ball. It’s just cool,” Adam Badertscher, who laces each ball, said.