Ohio Teens Could Legally Need Parental Approval For Social Media Use Soon

Social media platforms will need to get a parent or guardian's approval before letting a child aged 16 or younger sign up under a new Ohio proposal.

The Social Media Parental Notification Act was proposed as part of Governor Mike DeWine's 2023-24 executive budget. Companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and other social media and online gaming apps would be required to create a separate page when someone enters their age as 16 or younger. The app would then be required to obtain parental approval and send a letter of written confirmation to the parents. If the act becomes a law, social media sites would have 90 days to comply.

If a parent or legal guardian doesn't allow their child to use the app, the company has to “deny access or use of the online website, online service, online product, or online feature by the child,” according to an information sheet from DeWine’s office.

“Social media companies are making billions from products that can be very harmful to our kids, [and] we need to give parents more tools to protect their children,” Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, who has been advocating for the bill, wrote in a social media post.