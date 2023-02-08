One Woman Dead & Four Wounded After Shooting At Fredo Bang Concert

Police in Newport have already arrested two suspects who they believe were involved with the shooting. Richard McGee, 31, and Aaron Warren, 28, are currently being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. They haven't been indicted yet but police are expected to file formal charges. They also believe that there will be more arrests made in the future. Rodrick Spearman, who was working security at the event, was trying to get people inside the building after the shooting. He said the concert ended with any other issues.



“I know there was no weapons inside the building or anything like that, we had 10 security guards we had an off-duty sheriff," Spearman said. "That was pretty much… I mean, they controlled everything.”



As of this report, there's no indication that Fredo Bang was injured or involved with the shooting. He had just released his new single "Hop Out" just days before the show.