Snoop Dogg Hints At Release Date For New Album With Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have been working on the album for quite some time. Following their award-winning performance at last year's Super Bowl halftime show, Dre and Snoop were spotted together in the studio on several occasions, including one time with Eminem. Back in August, Snoop first confirmed that he and Dre were working on "something."



“[Dre and I] are cooking up a little something,” Snoop told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”



A few months later, Snoop confirmed that he and Dre were hard at work on their upcoming album Missionary. The LP, which is exclusively produced by the seasoned beatmaker, will arrive just in time for the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle.



“I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this," Snoop told Stephen A. Smith. "Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months,” he said at the time. “And it’ll be done in November. It’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”



Look out for Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's new album coming this summer.