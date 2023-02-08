Taylor Swift's Grammys After-Party Outfit Had A Sweet Nod To Joe Alwyn

Swift and Alwyn have largely kept their relationship under wraps despite dating for five years now. Last year, an inside source shared that, “Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way." In fact, their desire to remain independent in their relationship has strengthened their connection. "That was a big reason why they bonded," the insider said.

After passing the five-year mark, Swift and Alwyn are "wildly happy together and are excited about their future together,” according to the insider. When news first broke of their relationship, a separate insider told the tabloid that they had a "very normal" relationship. “They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over,” the insider said at the time. “Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.” Swift has mostly stayed quiet about her love life but in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, she hinted at her relationship with Alwyn. “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in the film via Us. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private