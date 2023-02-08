Taylor Swift's Grammys After-Party Outfit Had A Sweet Nod To Joe Alwyn

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has a knack for leaving easter eggs and dedicated Swifties recently found one in her Grammys after-party ensemble. You've probably seen all of the photos from Swift's star-studded party after the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5th. According to E! News, Swift can be seen wearing her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's leather bomber jacket. The singer wore a piece from Alwyn's wardrobe over her green sequin dress in several photos shared online from the epic party. E! News pointed out that Alwyn was spotted wearing a very similar-looking jacket at several events in 2022.

Swift and Alwyn have largely kept their relationship under wraps despite dating for five years now. Last year, an inside source shared that, “Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way." In fact, their desire to remain independent in their relationship has strengthened their connection. "That was a big reason why they bonded," the insider said.

After passing the five-year mark, Swift and Alwyn are "wildly happy together and are excited about their future together,” according to the insider. When news first broke of their relationship, a separate insider told the tabloid that they had a "very normal" relationship. “They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over,” the insider said at the time. “Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.” Swift has mostly stayed quiet about her love life but in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, she hinted at her relationship with Alwyn. “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in the film via Us. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private

