Terrifying Video Shows Truck Rolling Into Texas Pond With Woman Inside

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One North Texas driver accidentally backed a truck into a pond and it was all caught on camera. NBC DFW reported that a homeowner on Wooded Acres Trail said her housekeeper accidentally backed the truck into the pond near the property.

According to AOL, the woman had already swam to the surface through the sunroof of the truck when police arrived on the scene. Deputies said that they used a nearby boat to reach the driver and take her back to the shore.

The Fort Worth Fire Department's dive team was able to locate the truck and remove it from the body of water. The driver said that she isn't sure exactly what happened. She says that she parked truck was but wasn't sure if it was in neutral. She doesn't remember much else.

A neighbor called 911 and then alerted the homeowners that she saw the truck roll into the pond. Homeowner Amy Mayser said, "It seemed like an eternity. At this point, we didn't know if she had a medical emergency or she was unconscious to begin with and just all of the awful things because she means a lot to us."

Check out footage of the scary incident below:

Thankfully, the driver of the truck was not injured as a result of the incident.

