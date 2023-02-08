Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

By Dani Medina

February 8, 2023

Photo: David Moir/Food Network

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!

Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.

Every episode of Guy's Grocery Games follows four chefs competing for cash as they partake in a "high-stakes, high-skills, grocery store cooking competition," according to the show's bio. "The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly "out-of-stock" or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with "5 items or less" or on a $10 budget. In the end, the food does the talking, as the last chef standing has the chance to make some serious dough!" The show first premiered on the Food Network in 2013.

Smith isn't the first San Antonio chef to be featured on the show. In the past, Cesar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and private chef Cidney Wilcox have competed.

Braunda Smith's episode of Guy's Grocery Games airs on May 24. Mark your calendars!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.