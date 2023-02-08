Texas Chef Competes For Serious Dough On Guy Fieri's Game Show

A Texas chef is going for the gold on Guy Fieri's game show!

Chef Braunda Smith of San Antonio will be competing on an upcoming episode of the Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, MySanAntonio reports. Smith is a chef at Lucy Cooper's Ice House, a popular San Antonio eatery that serves up delicious burgers, pizza and wings.

Every episode of Guy's Grocery Games follows four chefs competing for cash as they partake in a "high-stakes, high-skills, grocery store cooking competition," according to the show's bio. "The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly "out-of-stock" or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with "5 items or less" or on a $10 budget. In the end, the food does the talking, as the last chef standing has the chance to make some serious dough!" The show first premiered on the Food Network in 2013.

Smith isn't the first San Antonio chef to be featured on the show. In the past, Cesar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and private chef Cidney Wilcox have competed.

Braunda Smith's episode of Guy's Grocery Games airs on May 24. Mark your calendars!