Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman

By Dani Medina

February 8, 2023

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

A Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting her husband with her car.

Arlene Renteria became aware that her husband was talking to another woman, FOX 25 reports. She allegedly took a baseball bat to the truck's headlights and also smashed the windshield with a rock. When her husband tired to leave, Renteria got in her car and backed into his vehicle.

Renteria was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody in Bexar County on a $65,000 bond.

