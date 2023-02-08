Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
By Dani Medina
February 8, 2023
A Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting her husband with her car.
Arlene Renteria became aware that her husband was talking to another woman, FOX 25 reports. She allegedly took a baseball bat to the truck's headlights and also smashed the windshield with a rock. When her husband tired to leave, Renteria got in her car and backed into his vehicle.
Renteria was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody in Bexar County on a $65,000 bond.
More Texas news
Lucky Texan's Fortune Changes Overnight With Life-Changing Lottery Win
Another Texas Zoo Reports Suspicious Activity Amid Dallas Zoo Incidents
'Rare' Mushroom That Literally Hisses At You Was Just Spotted In Texas
Snoop Dogg Smashes Record In Texas, But It's Not What You Think
Texans Go Crazy Over Mayor's Latest Social Media Post: 'Mayor Daddy'