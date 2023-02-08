These Restaurants Serve The Best Lobster Roll In California

Who doesn't love a classic lobster roll with a side of melted butter? There are two restaurants in California that use the highest quality of ingredients to craft this delicious dish for customers far and wide.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best lobster roll in all of California can be found at Ironside Fish & Oyster in San Diego, and Woodhouse Fish Co. in San Francisco.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best lobster rolls in all of California:

Fish & Oyster

"These rolls are prepared with brown butter mayo, chives, and crispy shallots and served with a side of crunchy French fries. Ironside also offers many fun extras like a raw bar, rockfish ceviche, and even a caviar tasting, if you're feeling a little bougie!"

Woodhouse Fish Co.

"Get excited, because the lobster rolls at Woodhouse have a reputation for being simply gigantic and stuffed with fresh lobster meat tossed with a lemon aioli dressing. Order yours chilled with celery and mayo, or you can have it hot and drenched in butter. Plan on having their house-made chips on the side, too, or add some onion rings or a cup of New England clam chowder to your order as well. You can do all this while also enjoying a bottle of pinot, rosé, or chardonnay."

For more of the best lobster rolls across the country visit tastingtable.com.