These Restaurants Serve The Best Lobster Roll In California

By Logan DeLoye

February 8, 2023

Lobster roll
Photo: Moment RF

Who doesn't love a classic lobster roll with a side of melted butter? There are two restaurants in California that use the highest quality of ingredients to craft this delicious dish for customers far and wide.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best lobster roll in all of California can be found at Ironside Fish & Oyster in San Diego, and Woodhouse Fish Co. in San Francisco.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best lobster rolls in all of California:

Fish & Oyster

"These rolls are prepared with brown butter mayo, chives, and crispy shallots and served with a side of crunchy French fries. Ironside also offers many fun extras like a raw bar, rockfish ceviche, and even a caviar tasting, if you're feeling a little bougie!"

Woodhouse Fish Co.

"Get excited, because the lobster rolls at Woodhouse have a reputation for being simply gigantic and stuffed with fresh lobster meat tossed with a lemon aioli dressing. Order yours chilled with celery and mayo, or you can have it hot and drenched in butter. Plan on having their house-made chips on the side, too, or add some onion rings or a cup of New England clam chowder to your order as well. You can do all this while also enjoying a bottle of pinot, rosé, or chardonnay."

For more of the best lobster rolls across the country visit tastingtable.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.