This Is California's Most Romantic Hotel

By Logan DeLoye

February 8, 2023

Hotel room with panoramic view of the mountains
Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and romance is in the air! If you are looking to travel for the holiday or plan to enjoy a romantic staycation with your plus one, look no further than the Golden State's most romantic hotel. This hotel is known for the romantic retreat that is offered to interested couples, not to mention the properties' prime location. Surrounding the hotel are a handful of beautiful vineyards within driving distance.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most romantic hotel in all of California is the Suisun Valley Inn in Fairfield.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most romantic hotel in the entire state:

"Situated north of the Suisun Bay in the charming city of Fairfield, the Suisun Valley Inn offers couples a romantic retreat at the 27-acre Monroe Ranch. With eight themed rooms, it’s an intimate hideaway for a weekend of bliss. Wine lovers will especially delight in staying so close to many wonderful vineyards. Fairfield is a culinary hot spot in California’s Wine County, making it an even more irresistible place to go for a romantic getaway."

For more information regarding the most romantic hotel in each state, visit rd.com.

