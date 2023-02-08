Update On Jerry 'The King' Lawler's Hospitalization
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler is expected to "regain a full recovery" with proper rehabilitation after suffering a "massive stroke" on Monday (February 6), according to an update shared on his official Twitter account on Wednesday (February 8).
The account shared several photos of Lawler, who appeared to be visited by fellow WWE and Memphis Wrestling Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, while hospitalized in Fort Myers, Florida.
"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday," the tweet stated. "He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."
Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023
ActionNews5 in Memphis reported that Lawler suffered a stroke in Fort Myers and underwent surgery following multiple reports of the legendary wrestler and commentator being hospitalized for a serious medical issue on Tuesday (February 7). The report was published after fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton shared a photo of Lawler and wrote that he hoped Lawler was going to be okay on his Twitter account.
"Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time," Morton added. "Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future."
Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time.— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 7, 2023
Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future. ❤️ https://t.co/TLcBP9EUH4
Lawler had previously suffered a stroke in 2018 and a heart attack while on commentary during a live broadcast of Monday Night RAW in 2012.
Lawler's professional wrestling career has spanned six decades, gaining notoriety in the Memphis region during the 1970s, which included winning the United States Wrestling Association's Unified World Heavyweight Championship a record 28 times and serving as the promotion's final owner in 1997. The 73-year-old also famously wrestled late legendary comedian Andy Kaufman in 1982 during his run with Continental Wrestling Association, which included an incident in which the wrestler slapped Kaufman during an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman, which was later revealed to be staged during the Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon in which Lawler appeared as himself.
Lawler signed with the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1992 as both an in-ring competitor and commentator, most famously being paired alongside play-by-play man and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross during the late 1990s.