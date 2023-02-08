Update On Jerry 'The King' Lawler's Hospitalization

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler is expected to "regain a full recovery" with proper rehabilitation after suffering a "massive stroke" on Monday (February 6), according to an update shared on his official Twitter account on Wednesday (February 8).

The account shared several photos of Lawler, who appeared to be visited by fellow WWE and Memphis Wrestling Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, while hospitalized in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday," the tweet stated. "He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future."