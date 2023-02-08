WATCH: SUV 'Plunges' Off Four-Story California Parking Garage

A driver "plunged" off of a four-story parking garage in Orange County on Wednesday, and the aftermath was captured via skycam footage. According to KTLA, the driver drove off of the Children’s Health Hospital in Orange County around 8:00 a.m. Skycam footage shows the car flipped upside-down on what appears to be an outdoor deck. The railing of the parking garage is damaged and can be seen hanging off of the fourth story.

From the video, it is evident that the car did not plunge down all four stories, rather; it stopped when it hit the outdoor seating area after falling two stories. KTLA mentioned that the driver was taken to a "local trauma center" to asses injuries resulting from the crash. Information regarding the name of the woman who crashed the vehicle, or if anyone else was injured was not released. The only information released regarding the driver was that she is suspected to be an elderly woman.