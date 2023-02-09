Babyface Finds Love Again On His New Song 'As a matter of fact'

The new song arrives just days before he's expected to appear in Scottsdale, Arizona to perform at Super Bowl LVII. Babyface is prepared to sing "America the Beautiful" while actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff. The veteran singer-songwriter recently admitted that he's a bit nervous but he's more than honored to be given the opportunity.



“I’ll be completely rattled when this happens,” Babyface said. “As much as I’m going to try to be comfortable with it, I know I’m going to be nervous because you think about how many people you’re actually performing for and what that moment means, and I won’t take that moment lightly because it is an honor. And no matter what anyone thinks, to have this moment at this point in my life as well, it’s very special so I’m gonna treat it with respect.”



Babyface also plans to dedicate the performance to his late mother Barbara Edmunds. She passed away back in 2012 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Listen to Babyface's new song "As a matter of fact" on iHeartRadio now!

