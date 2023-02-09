California Zoo Pocket Mouse Named As The 'World's Oldest'
By Logan DeLoye
February 9, 2023
San Diego Zoo's Pat the Pocket Mouse has recently earned not one, but two Guinness World Records for his age. According to a press release sent out by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Pat is a whopping 9 years and 209 days old.
“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” Debra Shier, Associate Director of Recovery Ecology at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, shared. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest. This acknowledgement is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function. These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse.”
Guinness World Record Mouse
A big accomplishment for a little mouse. 🐭 Pat (short for Patrick Stewart) received the Guinness World Records title for oldest living mouse in human care today. At 9 years and 209 days old, Pat is a critical part of our Pacific Pocket Mouse Breeding and Reintroduction Program aimed at saving this endangered species from extinction.Posted by San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Pacific pocket mice weigh about as much as three pennies. Not only are these unique creatures incredibly small, but they are also endangered. In the 1990's there were so few of these mice, that they were believed to be extinct. Now 20 years later, one stands out to hold more Guinness World Records than most humans will ever obtain. These little creatures are able to carry an abundance of food in their cheeks, and are known for dispersing plant seeds around their ecosystem. Congratulations, Pat!