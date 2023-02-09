California Zoo Pocket Mouse Named As The 'World's Oldest'

San Diego Zoo's Pat the Pocket Mouse has recently earned not one, but two Guinness World Records for his age. According to a press release sent out by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Pat is a whopping 9 years and 209 days old.

“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” Debra Shier, Associate Director of Recovery Ecology at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, shared. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest. This acknowledgement is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function. These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse.”