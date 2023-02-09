Chick-Fil-A Testing Out New Sandwich In North Carolina

Veggie lovers, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is expanding into the plant-based culinary world with a brand new sandwich and they are testing it out right here in North Carolina.

The popular fried chicken chain is rolling out a new "plant-forward" menu item that doesn't have any chicken. The new sandwich will be made with cauliflower, which director of menu and packaging Leslie Neslage called the "hero" of the new sandwich inspired by the chain's famous original fried chicken sandwich.The veggie has long-been used by many as a substitute for meaty items, such as chicken wings.

"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," Neslage said in a statement. "Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A."

Similar to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a filet cut from whole cauliflower, marinated, breaded, cooked and placed on a toasted bun with pickles. However, while it may seem that the sandwich is vegetarian-approved, the company said in a statement that it doesn't designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.

The new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is being tested in three markets: the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Denver, Colorado.