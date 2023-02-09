Chiefs Fans In Arizona Share Superstitions Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Football fans across the country have superstitions they believe will help their favorite team secure a victory. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs shared some of their superstitions with KSHB 41 News ahead of the Super Bowl.

The news outlet spoke with fans at Main Street Tailgate in Scottsdale. Renee, a member of the group, said, "I go to my neighbor's house because that's where we were the last time [we] won." Member Mark Johnston said, "I always wear my Mahomes jersey."

A group of women even admitted to wearing the same shirt and earrings combination during every single game.

Some superstitions are more about food, rather than clothing. Group member Mark Schoenthaler said that he prepares a big breakfast on the Blackstone every single game day. He plans to prepare breakfast burritos on Sunday morning.

Some fans are just there for a great time and don't put too much emphasis on the superstitions. Bob Wahle said, "It's just a feel-good experience. I don't imagine they're going to play any better or worse depending on what we do, but it's part of the fun."

Lori White explained, "When you have Mahomes on your side, look out, we're going to win."