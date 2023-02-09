Khaled also revealed that he plans to drop his next album through Def Jam and is already working on it after being "inspired" by his grand performance at the 2023 Grammys. He was joined on stage by Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogun and Executive Vice President Latrice Burnette to congratulate him. That’s not all. Khaled also explained that CEO Lucien Grainge gave him an exclusive role as Global Creative Consultant for Universal Music Group. Previously, Khaled was signed to Epic Records since 2016. He's not new to Def Jam either. The Miami-based artist was once president of Def Jam South back in 2009.



There are more announcements where that came from. In addition to his new deal with Def Jam, Khaled is partnering with Snipes to open a brick-and-mortar We The Best/Snipes store in Miami Beach. After providing an exclusive look at the blueprint for the store, Khaled said that the shop will host all of his forthcoming merchsneaker releases, including his new Air Jordan collaboration that’s due out later this year. Khaled has also established his first-ever We The Best scholarship fund for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Famed producer Young Guru was on-site to thank Khaled for his contribution and his work in the community, especially for students who are getting starting the music industry.



“I’m proud to announce that DJ Khaled has done a scholarship with the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment,” Guru said. “A full 4-year ride to give someone a Bachelor’s degree at our school. I appreciate you brother!”



To close out the event, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was in attendance to present Khaled with the Keys to Miami Beach and a proclamation to make February 9 Khaled “DJ Khaled” Khaled Day in the city of Miami Beach. The city of Miami’s own Mayor Francis Suarez was also on site to proclaim February 9 as “We The Best” Day in Miami, and also presented him with a customized set of the keys to the city of Miami.

