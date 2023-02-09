Exciting Details Emerge About New Bojangles Locations In Texas

Texas is getting a taste of Bo-Berry Biscuits, Southern fried chicken and Bo-Tato Rounds sooner than you think!

Bojangles is expanding into the Lone Star State with six locations planned for Dallas/Fort Worth — and we have new details on when they'll open and where they'll be! A groundbreaking ceremony for Bojangles' Frisco location is set for February 13, a spokesperson for the fast food chain confirmed to iHeartRadio this week. This event kicks off construction for one of six planned DFW locations.

The Frisco restaurant is located at 1631 US Highway 380 and is expected to open in Q2, anywhere between April 1 and June 30. A second Frisco location at 2821 Eldorado Parkway is expected to break ground later this year, the spokesperson said. While it remains unclear when the other locations will open, the first opening is anticipated to be in Euless, where construction is already underway. Construction in Lancaster has also already begun, "so that location will follow shortly thereafter."

A San Antonio location at 8610 Potranco Road is also in the works and is expected to be under construction through May 2023.

Bojangles first announced the expansion into Texas in June 2021 with locations in Houston and Dallas/Fort-Worth. In January 2021, the popular fried chicken joint announced it would bring over 100 restaurants to Austin, San Antonio, Houston and DFW in the next seven to 10 years. "We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint. This is just the beginning for us," Jose Costa, chief growth officer, said in a press release.