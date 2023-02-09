Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Colorado

There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.

Colorado has no shortage of thrilling small towns for you to check out. Thankfully, Travel + Leisure mapped out the Centennial State's best small towns, whether you're visiting for a vacation or looking to live here long-term:

Salida

Paonia

Crested Butte

Manitou Springs

Snowmass Village

Silverton

Estes Park

Pagosa Springs

Carbondale

Steamboat Springs

The hallmark features of some of these Colorado towns include cowboy culture, stunning mountain views, and plenty of outdoor activities. Of course, that's not all they have to offer. Several towns are near under-the-radar state and national parks, while others have gained notoriety for their ski resorts and hot springs.

To see what makes these towns stand out from the rest, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.