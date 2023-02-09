Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Florida

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 9, 2023

Fernandina Beach Main Street Easter Sunday Amelia Island Florida
Photo: Getty Images

There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.

Florida has no shortage of thrilling small towns for you to check out. Thankfully, Travel + Leisure mapped out the Sunshine State's best small towns, whether you're visiting for a vacation or looking to live here long-term. The list includes towns with a population of 17,000 or less:

  • Palm Beach
  • Anna Maria Island
  • Cedar Key
  • Mount Dora
  • Florida Keys
  • Micanopy
  • St. Augustine Beach
  • Cypress Gardens
  • Cape Canaveral
  • Fernandina Beach

The hallmark features of some of these Florida towns include the warm weather, beaches, and annual festivals. Of course, that's not all they have to offer. Several towns are near under-the-radar state and national parks, while others have gained notoriety for some popular spots, like The Breakers and Kennedy Space Center.

To see what makes these towns stand out from the rest, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.