Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Florida

There's something inherently charming about small towns. They have the urban vibes and amenities of big cities while maintaining that cozy, close-knit feeling. Even though they don't offer nearly as much as their metro counterparts, they make up for it with neat restaurants, quaint shops, special attractions, and other amazing features.

Florida has no shortage of thrilling small towns for you to check out. Thankfully, Travel + Leisure mapped out the Sunshine State's best small towns, whether you're visiting for a vacation or looking to live here long-term. The list includes towns with a population of 17,000 or less:

Palm Beach

Anna Maria Island

Cedar Key

Mount Dora

Florida Keys

Micanopy

St. Augustine Beach

Cypress Gardens

Cape Canaveral

Fernandina Beach

The hallmark features of some of these Florida towns include the warm weather, beaches, and annual festivals. Of course, that's not all they have to offer. Several towns are near under-the-radar state and national parks, while others have gained notoriety for some popular spots, like The Breakers and Kennedy Space Center.

