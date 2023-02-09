Here's How Texas Drivers Can Get 25 Cents Off Gas For One Day Only

Prices may be rising across the country, but one more than 600 Circle K gas stations across Texas will be offering a great deal on gas. The deal will take place only on Thursday, February 9th. My San Antonio reported that the deal is part of the Circle K Fuel Day.

Drivers across the Lone Star State can get 25 cents off per gallon of gas. Circle K had a similar savings event last year, which drew many to the store to fill up.

The company said in a statement that Circle K is offering the deal to "keep Texas customers moving towards their savings goals this year."

Drivers will be able to snag the sweet deal from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at participating stores across San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Corpus christi, Harlingen, and McAllen. According to the company, the deal unfortunately does not stretch into West Texas and the Panhandle.

You can find stores across the state that are participating in the Fuel Day deals on Circle K's store locator.