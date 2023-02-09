Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs

Two months ago, Kim's hair was honey-blonde after she and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson got matching dye jobs. Following her new hair reveal, Kim surprised fans at the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up shop at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

Sharing footage of the packed event, Kim wrote, "Having my own skims pop up store at the Century City Mall means the world to me in so many ways. This was the mall my friends and I would beg our parents to go hang out at every weekend growing up." She continued, "That little girl never dreamed I would have my own store here and I couldn't be more proud of my entire skims team for making my wildest dreams come true."

The SKIMS pop-up will be open from now until February 12th.