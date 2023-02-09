King Charles Wants Prince Harry 'Back In The Family'

As his coronation date gets closer and closer, King Charles III reportedly wants his son Prince Harry to attend. A source close to the royal household told People that the new monarch was his estranged son to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," the source told the outlet. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

The news comes as a bit of a shock to royal enthusiasts following the aftermath of Prince Harry's Netflix show Harry & Meghan and his tell-all memoir Spare. While members of the royal family have chosen to stay silent about both projects, palace sources have revealed that tensions are high and even Harry himself has said his father and brother, Prince William, have made no effort to reconcile since his royal exit.

Despite the reports of King Charles wanting Harry at his coronation, another report came out earlier this week claiming that Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to hear from the family. A source close to Harry told the outlet that the invitation has yet to be extended and there have been no signs of moving toward reconciliation.

Royal historian Robert Lacey weighed in on the situation, telling People, "Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."