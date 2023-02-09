Kristen Bell Talks To Her Kids About Drugs: 'No Topic' Is 'Off The Table'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 9, 2023
Kristen Bell is all about honesty and openness when it comes to parenting her two daughters with her husband Dax Shepard. In a recent interview with Real Simple Magazine, the Frozen star discussed why being honest with her children is so important to her. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," she said per People. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."
She went on to say that while the conversations she and Shepard have with 8-year-old Delta and 9 1/2-year-old Lincoln may shock some people, it just makes sense for their situation. "I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex," she shared. "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."
Bell also shared some of the life skills that their daughters are learning. "Making amends and apologizing is an important thing in our family, because humans leave carnage wherever they go," she said. "I really respect when someone does something wrong or hurtful and they apologize. I'm like, 'Yeah, right on.' That's important." She went on, "If there's one thing I want to teach my kids, it's how to make amends — and that it's for themselves, so they can like who's in the mirror a little bit more."