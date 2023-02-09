Kristen Bell is all about honesty and openness when it comes to parenting her two daughters with her husband Dax Shepard. In a recent interview with Real Simple Magazine, the Frozen star discussed why being honest with her children is so important to her. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," she said per People. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

She went on to say that while the conversations she and Shepard have with 8-year-old Delta and 9 1/2-year-old Lincoln may shock some people, it just makes sense for their situation. "I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex," she shared. "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."