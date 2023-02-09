Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted In Her D.C. Apartment Building

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was attacked in an elevator in her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday (February 9) morning.

"This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C.," Craig's Chief of Staff Nick Coe said in a statement. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

The assailant fled the scene before police arrived.

According to the police report, which was obtained by The Hill, Craig noticed a man "acting erratic" and "as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance" in the lobby of her building. The man then followed her into the elevator and began doing push-ups.

The attacker then punched Craig in the chin and grabbed her neck. She threw her cup of hot coffee at the man, who ran off before the police arrived.

Officials do not believe the attack was politically motivated and continue to investigate the incident.

After the attack, Craig went straight to Capitol Hill for scheduled meetings.

"To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district," Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote on Twitter. "No one messes with Angie."