MONSTA X Rocks The Metaverse With An Unforgettable iHeartLand Experience

While the show continued on Roblox, fans had a chance to literally jump backstage via the trampolines located in the State Farm Neighborhood. The one-of-a-kind experience offered exclusive never-before-seen content airing on the backstage screen. The show even had merch with a MONSTA X Glow Stick available to purchase with Robux at the UGC store right outside of State Farm Park. On stage, the boy group returned to The Dreaming and busted out their best moves for a performance of the funky "You Problem." Fans on Roblox also have a chance to participate in the MONSTA X Snowball Challenge. Head over to the snow fortress at the State Farm Neighborhood and hit as many hidden targets as possible and collect enough points to win a limited edition in-game MONSTA X hoverboard for your avatar before it's gone on February 12th. Those with the highest scores will be featured on a leaderboard for all of iHeartLand to see.

Fans at State Farm Park in Fortnite had a unique and immersive experience with lights and fireworks syncing up with MONSTA X as they performed their hit collab with Steve Aoki "Play It Cool," and "GAMBLER" from their EP One of a Kind. As the show came to a close, the party wasn't quite over in Fortnite. Jake from State Farm came out to close the show and invited the audience to check out iHeartLand's mini-games and put their MONSTA X knowledge to the test with a trivia challenge game called "How Fan Are You?" After either acing the multiple choice questions and winning gold or answering incorrectly and being bounced from the game, fans could also show off their best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor.