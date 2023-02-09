SpaceX Says It Limited Ukraine's Use Of Its Starlink Internet Satellites

SpaceX admitted that it has taken steps to limit the ability of Ukrainian forces to use its Starlink internet satellites to conduct drone warfare.

Speaking at a conference in Washington, D.C., Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said that when SpaceX first offered the Starlink satellites to Ukraine, it was meant to "keep the banks going, hospitals, keep families connected."

She said the technology "was never intended to be weaponized."

"However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement," Shotwell added.

Ukrainian troops have reportedly been using access to high-speed internet to control drones to surveil and attack Russian forces.

"We know the military is using them for comms, and that's OK," Shotwell explained. "But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes."

While Shotwell did not provide specific details, she said that SpaceX has implemented measures to prevent Ukraine from using Starlink to plan and launch drone attacks against Russia.

"There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that," she said. "There are things that we can do and have done."