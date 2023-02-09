Texas Dog's Sweet Tooth Leads To Accidental Kitchen Fire

A pup accidentally set a kitchen ablaze in search of a sweet treat.

It all went down on February 5 in Southlake, Southlake DPS shared on Facebook. Officer Lockwood was at the right place at the right time when she was doing a neighborhood check in Carillon. A neighbor was able to flag her down to let her know an alarm was blaring down the street. After driving around, the officer was able to find the home on Vail Road with smoke coming out of it.

Even though she contacted Southlake Fire, she heard barking from inside the home. Lockwood banged on doors and windows, but no one was home. Thankfully, the front door was open, so she made her way inside to rescue the 11-month old Goldendoodle named Wrigley.

"Officer Lockwood may have done the 'Lassie' thing, where she asked Wrigley (a good boy), where the family was, but Wrigley Fielded no answers. Together, they left the home, and Officer Lockwood secured Wrigley in her squad car while Southlake Fire quickly arrived to locate and solve the problem," Southlake DPS wrote on Facebook.

Wrigley reportedly started the fire when he spotted a king cake and a pan of brownies sitting on the stove. "He leaped up on the counter and slid over to the treats, his paw inadvertently hitting the stove burner, igniting it. The pan of brownies, the King Cake, and probably the little plastic baby inside caught fire, and that was where our tail began," Southlake DPS said.

The good news is there was only minimal damage in the kitchen area and the fire department was able to put out the fire before it "reached the bedrooms, the walls, or the woof."

"Great job to Officer Lockwood and her dedicated neighborhood checks, bonds with citizens that know to trust us for help, and for zeroing in on the house. Also great job to Southlake Fire who got there quickly and made sure the fire didn’t escalate! And yes, since this story had a happy ending, you may use hot dog references in the comments," Southlake DPS said on Facebook.