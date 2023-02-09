Texas Police Capture Baaaaaad Goats Roaming Around Target

Two goats walk into a Target. No, literally!

Two four-legged friends were spotted on a Target shopping spree in Spring, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared on Facebook on Wednesday (February 8). A deputy was able to successfully locate "the two fleeing suspects" and the last update shared said they would be picked up by Harris County Animal Livestock.

The constable's office shared photos of the baaaaaad shoppers taking a break in the store's entrance, presumably after a long day of buying things they don't need! They were a huge hit on social media, with local residents poking fun at what seems like just another regular day in Texas.

"Did they buy more items then they came for? Target gets me every time," one user said.

"When my grandpa was a teenager, he used to steal people’s goats and release them in random places. This situation sounds like that. 🤣," said another.

"Must have been looking for Tom Brady!" another user said.

"Oh, come on. They’re just kids," said another.

Check out the photos for yourself below!