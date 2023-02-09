These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks

Tick populations have expanded across Northern California due to the influx of rain that the area has received in recent weeks. According to SF Gate, it is officially tick season in the Golden State and Lyme disease is a huge concern.

"Ticks love moisture. Nymphs are basically the first stage of ticks, and they come out right after the rain, and they flourish," Bay Area Lyme Foundation director Linda Giampa explained. "In California, tick season is much earlier than it is in other parts of the country. We just want people to know that they are out there, especially for the next couple of months."

Foggy areas will naturally be prone to heavy tick populations because of the amount of moisture that's in the air. Giampa mentioned Marion and Monterey County among places where these parasites are more prevalent.

"Mendocino is a hot spot, and parts of Marin County are hot spots, and down in Monterey County. This is mostly because, if you think about places like Mendocino and Monterey, they get a lot of fog. That's conducive to bringing out more ticks."

SF Gate mentioned that Bay Area researchers even discovered tick populations along the beaches, something that has never happened in the past. Giampa noted that if you are bitten by a tick, you should save it before going to the doctor so that it can be tested for pathogens.