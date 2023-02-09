This Is Michigan's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Crystal Spa at Crystal Mountain was named the best there is in Michigan. The Crystal Spa, located in Thompsonville, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor. Here's a little more about the spa:

"Celebrating over 60 years, Crystal Mountain is a family-owned, four season resort destination located 28 miles southwest of Traverse City and a short drive from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The resort features 260+ lodging units, fine dining, a pizza & sub shop, 58 downhill trails and 25km of cross-country skiing, two championship 18-hole golf courses, award-winning Crystal Spa, Michigan’s only alpine slide, the Park at Water’s Edge–an outdoor pool and water playground, Michigan Legacy Art Park, weddings, conference center for meetings & banquets, specialty market, coffee and wine bar and a rooftop terrace overlooking the surrounding village. Located near Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Crystal Mountain guests can discover an abundance of northern Michigan activities including Lake Michigan beaches, kayaking and canoe trips, charter boat fishing, wineries, and much more. Nearby commercial airports include Manistee Blacker Airport (26 miles) and Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport (31 miles). Make Crystal Mountain part of your northern Michigan getaway!"

Looking to head out of state? Check out More's complete list of the most luxurious spa getaways in the United States.