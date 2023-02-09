This Is Minnesota's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Glacial Waters Spa at Grand View Lodge was named the best there is in Minnesota. The Glacial Waters Spa, located in Nisswa, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor. Here's a little more about the spa:

"Create a lifetime of memories at Grand View Lodge Spa and Golf Resort, located along the beautiful shores of Gull Lake in Nisswa, MN. The Historic Grand View Lodge offers deluxe accommodations, exceptional dining, 45 holes of championship golf, the world-class Glacial Waters Spa, full-service meeting, events and wedding facilities, and activities galore on 2,500 feet of beautiful sandy beach. Grand View's lodging facilities are immaculate, convenient and comfortable, accommodating up to 900 people. Spread across several hundred acres, Grand View provides the maximum privacy, enjoyment, and scenic views for guests."

Looking to head out of state? Check out More's complete list of the most luxurious spa getaways in the United States.